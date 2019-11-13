Nokia supplies GPON to Spectranet in Nigeria

Spectranet, Nigeria’s largest Internet Service Provider, will bring high-speed access to customers in Lagos and Abuja by deploying Nokia's GPON solution as part of an extensive FTTH rollout. The deployment includes the Nokia 7362 ISAM DF-16GW and the Nokia 7368 ISAM ONTs.



Spectranet has been providing wireless broadband services in Nigeria since 2013 using LTE.



Ajay Awasthi, Chief Executive Officer at Spectranet, said: “In today’s digital economy, our customers increasingly seek high-speed internet access to use applications like streaming ultra HD videos and online gaming. With Nokia’s GPON solution, we will be able to offer customers new ultra-broadband services that create a superior customer experience in the home and office.”