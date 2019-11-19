Nokia signs its 50th 5G deal -- Spark New Zealand

Nokia signed its 50th commercial 5G contract. Nokia is currently powering 16 live networks globally.



New Zealand operator Spark has selected Nokia as one of the radio access network (RAN) equipment suppliers for its 5G upgrade, Nokia will deploy its AirScale RAN solution at more than 200 sites, allowing Spark to target both consumers and enterprises with new services and offers. Nokia will also deploy other products and services from across its end-to-end portfolio including digital design and deployment services. The agreement follows the launch earlier this year of New Zealand’s first 5G trial customer service. The trial, which took place in Alexandra, South Island, used the latest Nokia radio equipment to offer select business and consumer customers the opportunity to experience high-speed wireless broadband delivered by 5G. Nokia is currently working with Spark to deploy 5G capability to an additional 5 sites before the Christmas period.



