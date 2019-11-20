Nokia has signed over 120 private wireless network customers

Nokia has deployed private wireless networks for more than 120 customers across multiple industries and geographies, including:





24 customers in transportation including Port of Kokkola, Port of Oulu and Vienna Airport

35 customers in Energy including Minera Las Bambas S.A

32 customers in public sector and smart cities including Sendai City and Nordic Telecom/Czech Republic

11 customers in manufacturing and logistics including China Unicom/BMW and Ukkoverkot/Konecranes

18+ customers across other industries

Communications service providers such as Telefonica Peru, Ukkoverkot and Globalstar and A1

Cloud providers such as Microsoft

Industrial partners such as Hitachi Kokusai Electric, Kalmar, part of Cargotec and Komatsu

Strategic consulting, advisory service providers, and system integrators such as Ernst & Young (EY), DXC Technology, Infosys, Accenture and ATOS

Nokia’s private 4.9G/LTE and 5G wireless networking portfolio is backed by an ecosystem of service providers and partners across cloud, systems integration, strategic consulting and industry specialists, including :Yousef Khalidi, Corporate Vice President, Azure Networking, Microsoft, said: “Microsoft Azure recently introduced plans to develop an ecosystem for our Multi-access Edge Compute platform featuring the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud. Our intelligent cloud and intelligent edge portfolio of services and tools such as Azure Kubernetes Service, Azure Dev Ops, and Azure IoT Edge combined with Nokia’s private wireless leadership gives enterprises a wide variety of robust industrial automation solutions to offer reliable, secure connectivity with superior mobility.”