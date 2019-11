Nokia and Innventure target satellite innovations

Nokia announced a partnership with Innventure, which commercializes innovative technologies, to accelerate commercialization of disruptive Nokia Bell Labs satellite communications technology and intellectual property in areas beyond Nokia core businesses.



The collaboration will focus initially on Adaptive Bandwidth Management (ABM) technology, which improves bandwidth utilization, security and resilience of satellite systems. The technology and inventions originate from Nokia Bell Labs.



Jenni Lukander, President of Nokia Technologies, said: “Nokia continues to explore new ways to help others benefit from Nokia innovations, while creating value from our industry leading portfolio of technologies and innovation. Innventure’s approach has strong potential to further develop selected Nokia innovations on a commercial level.”