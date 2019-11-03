Next Gen Network Automation: Reinventing Networking





The future of networking is inside the application, says Galeal Zino, CEO of NetFoundry. There are four pillars to this reinvention of networking: (1) the application is the new edge (2) the Internet is the new business WAN (3) security needs to be zero-trust and (4) code needs to replace configuration.NetFoundry delivers its platform and Fabric in a Network-as-a-Service model in which customers control their private networks via API, SDK or web console, while NetFoundy manages the underlying network infrastructure. The company is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.Filmed at NetEvents 2019 in San Jose, California.