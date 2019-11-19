Myanmar picks Japanese vendors for infrastructure upgrade

Myanmar has selected Sojitz Corporation, NTT Communications Corporation (NTT Com), NEC Corporation and NEC Networks & System Integration Corporation (NESIC) to upgrade its communications infrastructure.



Sojitz, which was formed out of the union of Nichimen Corporation and Nissho Iwai Corporation, was named as the principal contractor for the project, which was valued at about 7 billion yen (about 62 million USD).



Under the contract, NTT Com will apply its technological capabilities and expertise in upgrading international internet connection facilities to a maximum capacity of 800 Gbps. NEC will provide optical communication equipment for core communication networks to expand transmission capacity to 1 Tbps, more than three times the current level. NESIC will install DWDM equipment supplied by NEC and carry out design, civil work and installation works of outside plant (optical cable network) total cable length 180km in Yangon and Thilawa SEZ. The company will also supply and install power supply equipment and air conditioning equipment.





