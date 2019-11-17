Mirantis acquires Docker Enterprise

Mirantis has acquired Docker’s Enterprise Platform business, including its container platform, employees and hundreds of enterprise customers. Financial terms were not disclosed.



Docker containers are used by one-third of Fortune 100 companies.



Mirantis said its significant investments in Kubernetes will now flow into the Docker Enterprise platform. New capabilities are expected to include an as-a-service experience to eliminate the administration, integration and operation burden of containers.“The Mirantis Kubernetes technology joined with the Docker Enterprise Container Platform brings simplicity and choice to enterprises moving to the cloud. Delivered as a service, it’s the easiest and fastest path to the cloud for new and existing applications,” said Adrian Ionel, CEO and co-founder at Mirantis. “The Docker Enterprise employees are among the most talented cloud native experts in the world and can be immensely proud of what they achieved. We’re very grateful for the opportunity to create an exciting future together and welcome the Docker Enterprise team, customers, partners, and community.”