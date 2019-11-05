Microsoft's Azure Arc brings hybrid management

Microsoft unveiled Azure Arc, a set of technologies that unlocks new hybrid scenarios by bringing Azure services and management to any infrastructure.



Azure Arc, which is currently in preview, extends Azure management capabilities to Linux and Windows servers, as well as Kubernetes clusters across on-premises, multi-cloud and edge infrastructure.



Microsoft said Arc brings a consistent and unified approach to managing different environments using established capabilities such as Azure Resource Manager, Microsoft Azure Cloud Shell, Azure portal, API, and Microsoft Azure Policy. A key benefit is bringing the pace cloud innovation, including always up-to-date data capabilities, deployment in seconds, and dynamic scalability on any infrastructure. Customers can deploy Azure SQL Database and Azure Database for PostgreSQL Hyperscale on any Kubernetes cluster. From the Azure portal, customers get a unified and consistent view of all their Azure data services running across on-premises and clouds and can apply consistent policy, security and governance of data across environments.





“We are excited to see Microsoft bringing Azure data services and management to any infrastructure”, said Erik Vogel, Vice President for Customer Success, Hybrid Cloud Software and Services at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. “Through our partnership with Microsoft we hope to deliver a true as a Service experience across environments to help manage both the databases and the underlying infrastructure, and offer a consistent experience across on-premises and the cloud.”Microsoft also announced Azure Stack Edge, a managed AI-enabled edge appliance that brings compute, storage and intelligence to any edge. Customers will be able to take advantage of new capabilities including Virtual Machine support, a GPU based form factor, high availability with multiple nodes, and multi-access edge compute (MEC). The company is also introducing a new rugged series of Azure Stack Edge form-factors designed to provide cloud capabilities in the harshest environment conditions supporting scenarios such as tactical edge, humanitarian and emergency response efforts.