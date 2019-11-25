MEF19 - Videos



Nan Chen provides his 2020 outlook for MEF.



Innovation and collaboration with other organizations will be key.



https://youtu.be/CEkzcZ2Jgpc











Quick reality check on SD-WAN... the U.S. market is currently in the high 100 million dollar range for carrier managed services. In comparison, the existing enterprise VPN service market, which includes MPLS and site-to-site VPNs, is valued at $12 billion or more, even though it is flat to slightly declining.



Erin Dunne, Director of Research Services, Vertical Systems Group, provides insight.



https://youtu.be/3a2TENT4OVc







Networks need to become more open and disaggregated, says Rob Shore, VP of Marketing for Infinera. MEF is helping to accelerate this trend through its work in standardizing interfaces. The next step will be to apply artificial intelligence and machine learning to these interfaces to improve resiliency and efficiency of the network.



https://youtu.be/p3VOUJ5B56c







MEF's LSO Sonata APIs, which are designed for intercarrier connectivity, were a hot topic at MEF19 in Los Angeles. Carriers are now looking at bringing automation to LSO Sonata APIs, which can open up many more possibilities, says Rosemary Cochran, Principal & Founder, Vertical Systems Group. More than 50 Service Providers worldwide are now supporting MEF LSO Sonata.



https://youtu.be/hsPylMSjkc8







In order to achieve global, end-to-end connectivity, carriers need to cooperate, says Michael Kerns, Founder, Amartus. This requires a trusted mechanism that operates in an on-demand, autonomous fashion. Blockchain can provide this trusted environment because it enables immutable ledgers where all negotiations and transactions are recorded.



Here is an overview of how blockchain can be a driver for carrier network automation.









