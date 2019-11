Service Providers often have very common problems when it comes to SD-WAN. One of them is scale, especially as they add enterprise customers. Another challenge is how to deal with multi-vendor deployments.



It is here that MEF's Lifecycle Service Orchestration (MSO) framework really comes into play, says Sue White, Head of SDN/NFV Marketing for Netcracker.



https://youtu.be/7Fthzq83_P0