MEF19: Overview videos

Certainly, a lot of the buzz at this year's event concerned SD-WAN and MEF's standardization efforts, including the newly announced certification program. There was also progress on MEF's larger vision to create an overlay/underlay orchestration framework for network services.



Early feedback on enterprise SD-WAN indicates that the service is meeting or exceeding customer expectations, says Bob Victor, Head of Product Management, Comcast Business. The next step is to make things easier. MEF standardization and certification should help in this regard.



Service Providers often have very common problems when it comes to SD-WAN. One of them is scale, especially as they add enterprise customers. Another challenge is how to deal with multi-vendor deployments.



It is here that MEF's Lifecycle Service Orchestration (MSO) framework really comes into play, says Sue White, Head of SDN/NFV Marketing for Netcracker.



What's striking about the fifteen Proof-of-Concepts (PoCs) shown at this year's #MEF19 in Los Angeles is the scale of their ambition and the impact they will have if they reach deployment, says Daniel Bar-Lev, Director, Office of the CTO, MEF.



Carriers want to differentiate their SD-WAN services, and enterprises want to launch new applications to their end users, and automation is key to making this happen, says Chris Menier, GM, Digital Transformation, Vitria.



Automation requires visibility across the entire service delivery layer.



