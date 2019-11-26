Malaysia's YTL deploys ADVA's Oscilloquartz synchronization

YTL Communications Sdn Bhd, which operates a 4G network with nationwide population coverage across Malaysia, has deployed ADVA's Oscilloquartz synchronization technology to support the nationwide rollout of LTE-Advanced services.



YTL Communications’ new synchronization network is built on the OSA 5410 and OSA 5420 Series, a family of cost-effective, mid-scale synchronization distribution and assurance devices. Following a toolbox approach, this technology can be utilized in a variety of network timing applications, including IEEE 1588v2 grandmaster, boundary clock, slave clock and assisted partial timing support. Engineered for deployment in a wide range of locations, the OSA 5410 and 5420 range enables YTL Communications to efficiently distribute synchronization from the network edge. Integrated Syncjack™ technology, which continually monitors synchronization performance while in service, enhances the robustness of the solution. ADVA’s Malaysian partner Preciso Technology Sdn Bhd also played a key role from conducting PoC trials to supporting the installation.



ADVA’s Precision Time Protocol (PTP) grandmaster clocks and GNSS receivers provide sub-microsecond accuracy.



“YTL Communications understand that the only way to keep pace with customer demand is by leveraging the latest innovation. With our highly scalable, ultra-precise timing solution, it now has the power to bring 4G LTE and broadband to every corner of Malaysia and offer better quality SLAs to its enterprise clients,” commented Anil Kumar Reddy, senior director, business development, APAC, Oscilloquartz. “What makes our technology ideal for this project is its small footprint and flexibility. Our OSA 5410 and 5420 Series remove much of the cost and complexity of small cell deployment, giving YTL Communications the freedom to upgrade synchronization in the parts of the access network that need it. By working closely with YTL Communications’ team and our partner Preciso Technology Sdn BhdD, we’ve made sure that the transition has been extremely smooth and very successful.”



