MACOM posts sales of $112 million

MACOM reported revenue of $112.2 million for its fiscal fourth quarter ended September 27, 2019, a decrease of 25.8% compared to $151.2 million in the previous year fiscal fourth quarter and an increase of 3.6% compared to $108.3 million in the prior fiscal quarter;



Gross margin was 47.2%, compared to 46.9% in the previous year fiscal fourth quarter and 31.2% in the prior fiscal quarter;



Operating loss was $12.0 million, compared to a loss of $17.5 million in the previous year fiscal fourth quarter and a loss of $323.8 million in the prior fiscal quarter; and net income from continuing operations was $8.1 million, or $0.12 per diluted share.



"We are making progress on all fronts," said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are focused on profitability."