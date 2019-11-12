MACOM reported revenue of $112.2 million for its fiscal fourth quarter ended September 27, 2019, a decrease of 25.8% compared to $151.2 million in the previous year fiscal fourth quarter and an increase of 3.6% compared to $108.3 million in the prior fiscal quarter;
Gross margin was 47.2%, compared to 46.9% in the previous year fiscal fourth quarter and 31.2% in the prior fiscal quarter;
Operating loss was $12.0 million, compared to a loss of $17.5 million in the previous year fiscal fourth quarter and a loss of $323.8 million in the prior fiscal quarter; and net income from continuing operations was $8.1 million, or $0.12 per diluted share.
"We are making progress on all fronts," said Stephen G. Daly, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are focused on profitability."
Tuesday, November 12, 2019
MACOM posts sales of $112 million
MACOM reported revenue of $112.2 million for its fiscal fourth quarter ended September 27, 2019, a decrease of 25.8% compared to $151.2 million in the previous year fiscal fourth quarter and an increase of 3.6% compared to $108.3 million in the prior fiscal quarter;