Liqid showcases software disaggregation for converged servers

Liqid’s composable infrastructure software can now disaggregate traditional, off-the-shelf converged servers into pools of shareable data center resources.



The company says its Liqid Command Center software enables underutilized, static devices such as GPU, NVMe, FPGA accelerators, and Intel Optane memory technology to be redeployed for adaptive use and significantly improved utilization. These powerful resources can be shared widely as required across all major fabric types, including PCIe Gen 3, PCIe Gen 4, Ethernet, and Infiniband.



“Liqid’s sophisticated, multi-fabric composable infrastructure software enables comprehensive, adaptive management and automation of previously fixed data center resources without upending existing data center environments,” said Sumit Puri, CEO & Cofounder, Liqid. “By unlocking traditional converged hardware with Liqid Command Center, IT administrators can optimize their overall footprint substantially and build out disaggregated infrastructure to more effectively prepare for the challenges associated with evolving high performance computing applications that are increasingly driven by artificial intelligence.”



