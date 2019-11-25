Knightscope sends its autonomous security robots to Verizon 5G lab

Knightscope, which develops autonomous security robots, has been accepted into Verizon’s 5G First Responder Lab.



“I couldn't possibly be more excited for Knightscope to be working with Verizon in building new technologies to help secure the places you work, study and visit,” said William Santana Li, chairman and chief executive officer, Knightscope, Inc.



Launched in November 2018, the 5G First Responder Lab is a first-of-its-kind innovation program that identifies promising technology companies from around the globe and gives them access to 5G technology to develop, test and refine their 5G solutions for public safety.





