Keysight's revenue rises 7% yoy to $1.1 billion, Ixia up 15%

Keysight Technologies reported quarterly revenue of $1.120 billion, up 7% when compared with $1.047 billion last year. GAAP net income was $195 million, or $1.02 per share, compared with GAAP net loss of $114 million, or $(0.61) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net income was $254 million, or $1.33 per share, compared with $193 million, or $1.01 per share in the fourth quarter of 2018.



Reporting Segments



Communications Solutions Group (CSG)

CSG reported record revenue of $706 million in the fourth quarter, up 7 percent, driven by continued strength across the 5G wireless ecosystem and strength in US aerospace, defense and government investment.



Electronic Industrial Solutions Group (EISG)

EISG reported revenue of $284 million in the fourth quarter, up 3 percent, driven by strength in the broad portfolio of products that serve our general electronics market and on-going investments in next-generation automotive and energy technologies, partially offset by semiconductor measurement solutions.



Ixia Solutions Group (ISG)

ISG revenue grew 15 percent in the fourth quarter to $132 million. Double-digit revenue growth in both network test and network visibility solutions was driven by investments in 400GE and enterprise networks.