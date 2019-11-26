Keysight Technologies reported quarterly revenue of $1.120 billion, up 7% when compared with $1.047 billion last year. GAAP net income was $195 million, or $1.02 per share, compared with GAAP net loss of $114 million, or $(0.61) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net income was $254 million, or $1.33 per share, compared with $193 million, or $1.01 per share in the fourth quarter of 2018.
Reporting Segments
Communications Solutions Group (CSG)
CSG reported record revenue of $706 million in the fourth quarter, up 7 percent, driven by continued strength across the 5G wireless ecosystem and strength in US aerospace, defense and government investment.
Electronic Industrial Solutions Group (EISG)
EISG reported revenue of $284 million in the fourth quarter, up 3 percent, driven by strength in the broad portfolio of products that serve our general electronics market and on-going investments in next-generation automotive and energy technologies, partially offset by semiconductor measurement solutions.
Ixia Solutions Group (ISG)
ISG revenue grew 15 percent in the fourth quarter to $132 million. Double-digit revenue growth in both network test and network visibility solutions was driven by investments in 400GE and enterprise networks.
Tuesday, November 26, 2019
Keysight's revenue rises 7% yoy to $1.1 billion, Ixia up 15%
Keysight Technologies reported quarterly revenue of $1.120 billion, up 7% when compared with $1.047 billion last year. GAAP net income was $195 million, or $1.02 per share, compared with GAAP net loss of $114 million, or $(0.61) per share, in the fourth quarter of 2018. Non-GAAP net income was $254 million, or $1.33 per share, compared with $193 million, or $1.01 per share in the fourth quarter of 2018.