Juniper extends 400GbE over 2,000 km

Juniper Networks delivered 400Gbps Ethernet live traffic over 1,300 miles (2.092 km) in a trial conducted in conjunction with SCinet, the Supercomputing 2019 Conference's high-capacity network.



SCinet used Juniper’s PTX10003 Packet Transport Router to deliver traffic between Denver and Chicago. The 400GbE link was part of the 4.22 Terabits of connectivity SCinet provided to the conference. It was made available to researchers working on projects in disciplines, such as High Energy Physics, Radio Astronomy and Human Genome research. Over the coming years, many Research & Education networks will be upgrading their backbones to 400GbE, positioning them to meet the bandwidth demands of Big Science.



Juniper also supplied SC19 with additional networking infrastructure to build SCinet and support the conference, including MX2019 and MX960 routers, QFX switches and SRX4600 firewalls. All infrastructure ran the Junos operating system with the one Junos experience optimized for the modularity, openness and programmability required of the new cloud era in networking.



“This field trial represents a significant milestone in realizing the promise of 400GbE’s high-capacity, next-gen networks. Juniper Networks has a long history of leading the industry in fast and simplified networking. By delivering cutting-edge innovations in 400GbE networks, we are laying the foundation for the fastest and most advanced networks in the world,” stated Andy Athreya, Chief Development Officer at Juniper Networks.









It's happening, but maybe not quite yet except for the hyperscale clouds. Bikash Koley, CTO of Juniper Networks, provides a quick update on 400G, including a mention of the upcoming in-house silicon photonics.