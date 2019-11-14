Intel adds Sequoia Capital exec to board

Intel has added James (Jim) J. Goetz to its board of directors.



Goetz, 54, has served as a partner of Sequoia Capital, a venture capital firm, since June 2004. Prior to joining Sequoia, Goetz co-founded VitalSigns Software, where he assembled and led the team that pioneered end-user performance management. Prior to VitalSigns, he was vice president of Network Management for Bay Networks. Goetz currently serves on the boards of several privately held companies, and, since April 2005, on the board of Palo Alto Networks Inc., a network security solution company. Goetz previously served on the boards of directors of Barracuda Networks Inc., a data security and storage company from 2009 to 2017; Nimble Storage Inc., a data storage company, from 2007 to 2017; Jive Software Inc., a provider of social business software, from 2007 to 2015; and Ruckus Wireless Inc., a manufacturer of wireless (Wi-Fi) networking equipment, from 2012 to 2015, among others.



This marks the sixth new independent director added to Intel’s board since the beginning of 2016.