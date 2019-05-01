Inphi to acquire eSilicon for $226 million

eSilicon announced the tapeout of a 7nm test chip to provide silicon validation of its physical interface (PHY) to support the new JEDEC standard JESD235B, referred to informally as high bandwidth memory (HBM) 2E and emerging low-latency HBM technology. The chip contains a 7nm PHY from eSilicon and a controller from Northwest Logic. This 7nm test chip, along with a previously taped out 7nm test chip will be part of a 2.5D test system...