Infinera releases packet optical switch for 5G networks

Infinera introduced an X-haul-optimized packet-optical switch purpose-built for Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) in 5G and fiber deep applications.



The Metro Ethernet Forum (MEF)-compliant Infinera EMXP-XH800, which is part of Infinera’s XTM Series, enables mobile operators and wholesale providers to deliver Common Public Radio Interface (CPRI), eCPRI, and Ethernet-based X-haul transport services for 4G/5G with lower latency and industry-leading synchronization, including a broad range of Ethernet service and resiliency options. The EMXP-XH800 extends the benefits of the XTM Series’ widely deployed EMXP range for all Ethernet aggregation and backhaul applications, increasing switching capacity, improving the EMXP’s already impressive synchronization performance, and adding capabilities such as TSN to support current and new requirements as more networks evolve to 5G.



The XTM Series with the EMXP-XH800 offers operators 800G of Ethernet aggregation, including 100G/200G coherent dense wavelength-division multiplexing optics, within a hardened street-cabinet-deployable device. With optimization for street cabinets, including right-to-left cooling and all-front access on the 1 rack unit ETSI 300-compliant hardened device, the EMXP-XH800 enables network operators to push high-capacity packet-optical capabilities deep into access networks for any Ethernet-based backhaul application. Taking advantage of the XTM Series’ low power heritage, the EMXP-XH800 has proven to be significantly lower in power than many leading competitors’ solutions, using approximately 200 watts in the most demanding conditions and significantly less under normal operating conditions.



“Introducing the EMXP-XH800 is the natural evolution of Infinera’s packet-optical portfolio, enhancing its existing solutions to better meet the needs of operators as networks advance to 5G,” said Glenn Laxdal, Senior Vice President, Disaggregated, Edge, and Access Solutions, Infinera. “The XTM Series is already successful in networks globally, and with the latest switching capabilities delivered on the EMXP-XH800, we are confident our solution will continue to help our customers launch new services, achieve their business needs, and remain ahead of their competition.”



The EMXP-XH800 has tested positively in customer trials, and will be generally available in Q1 2020.