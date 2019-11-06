Huawei to invest 100 million euros in European AI partners

Huawei announced an investment of 100 million euros over the next 5 years in European AI companies.



According to Jiang Tao, VP of Intelligent Computing BU, "Huawei is committed to investing in the AI computing industry in Europe, enabling enterprises and individual developers to leverage the Ascend AI series products for technological and business innovation. Over the next 5 years, Huawei plans to invest 100 million euros in the AI Ecosystem Program in Europe, helping industry organizations, 200,000 developers, 500 ISV partners, and 50 universities and research institutes to boost innovation."



At HUAWEI CONNECT 2019 (Shanghai), Huawei launched a broad product portfolio based on its Ascend 910 AI training processor. The products include the Atlas 300 AI training card, Atlas 800 training server, and Atlas 900 AI training cluster. The Atlas series products support all scenarios across device-edge-cloud, accelerating intelligent transformation of industries with ultimate computing power for training.