HPE intros Kubernetes for Bare-Metal and Edge to Cloud Deployments

HPE introduced an enterprise-grade Kubernetes-based container platform designed for both cloud-native applications and monolithic applications with persistent storage.



The new HPE Container Platform can run on bare-metal or virtualized infrastructure, on any public cloud, and at the edge. It leverages technology from HPE’s acquisitions of BlueData and MapR, together with open source Kubernetes.





HPE said it designed the new platform to address large-scale enterprise Kubernetes deployments across a wide range of use cases, from machine learning and edge analytics to CI/CD pipelines and application modernization.“Application development is migrating to containers, and Kubernetes is the de facto standard for container orchestration,” said Kumar Sreekanti, senior vice president and chief technology officer of Hybrid IT at HPE. “We’re combining our expertise and intellectual property from recent acquisitions together with open source Kubernetes to deliver an unmatched enterprise-class container platform. Our container-first approach will provide enterprises with a faster and lower cost path to application modernization, optimized for bare-metal and extensible to any infrastructure from edge to cloud.”