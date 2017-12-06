Gulf Bridge signs on for ExpressRoute in Middle East

Gulf Bridge International (GBI), which is based in Qatar, and Microsoft have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will support regional cloud adoption in the Middle East.



GBI will serve as an ExpressRoute connectivity partner, enabling customers to benefit from low latency and private cloud connectivity.



“We are continually exploring new ways to optimise digital experiences for enterprises, and our partnership with Microsoft represents one of the many milestones taken on GBI’s transformation journey,” said Abdulla Al Rwaili, Executive Director and Managing Director at GBI. “The partnership will enable organisations of all kinds to make the move to the cloud with confidence and provide a foundation for digital transformation. We look forward to enabling more organisations to benefit from the flexibility and agility of the cloud.”





