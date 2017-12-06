Gulf Bridge signs on for ExpressRoute in Middle East

Gulf Bridge International (GBI), which is based in Qatar, and Microsoft have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that will support regional cloud adoption in the Middle East.
GBI will serve as an ExpressRoute connectivity partner, enabling customers to benefit from low latency and private cloud connectivity.
“We are continually exploring new ways to optimise digital experiences for enterprises, and our partnership with Microsoft represents one of the many milestones taken on GBI’s transformation journey,” said Abdulla Al Rwaili, Executive Director and Managing Director at GBI. “The partnership will enable organisations of all kinds to make the move to the cloud with confidence and provide a foundation for digital transformation. We look forward to enabling more organisations to benefit from the flexibility and agility of the cloud.”
Gulf Bridge International picks Nuage for SD-WAN
GBI said the rollout will enable its customers to set up automated services with specific policies related to availability, reliability or security, via one, unified interface. This includes dynamic responses to security threats such as distributed denial-of-service attacks (DDoS) and the ability to monitor capacity and distribute it manually or automatically in order to meet the bandwidth needs of individual branches or data centers.
Sunil Khandekar, founder and CEO of Nuage Networks, said: "Contributing to this one-of-a-kind service for the region presents immense opportunity for Nuage Networks. By integrating our SD-WAN solution with GBI's extensive network, their enterprise customers will reduce operational overhead and have the ability to create a highly secure and dynamic network to connect all their branches and users to both public and private clouds - at a global scale."