GSA: 50th commercial 5G network has now launched.

As of the end of October, a total of 50 5G networks have begun commercial services, according to the Global mobile Suppliers Association (GSA).



39 operators having launched 3GPP-compliant 5G mobile services (36 full launches, 3 limited availability launches)

29 operators had launched 3GPP-compliant 5G FWA or home broadband services (19 full launches, 10 limited availability launches)





The milestones was reached following the recent activation of services in China where China Unicom, China Mobile and China Telecom all went live and have already registered more than 9million 5G subscribers.As of the end of October 2019, GSA has identified 328 operators in 109 countries that have announced that they are investing in 5G. In addition, a total of 69 operators have announced that they had deployed 3GPP compliant 5G technology in their networks, among which:Joe Barrett, the President of the GSA commented ‘I think that we have all been surprised by how quickly 5G has taken off, with deployments and commitments from across the globe gathering pace. This latest milestone, combined with commercial launches in the world’s largest mobile market, is set to lead to an explosion in 5G users and also have a knock-on impact on driving both use cases and innovation.”