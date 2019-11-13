Google Cloud’s new Network Intelligence Center adds monitoring

Google Cloud introduced a Network Intelligence Center that provides network monitoring, verification, and optimization across the cloud and on-prem data centers. The idea is to provide enterprises with proactive network operations that can predict and heal network failures, driven by AI/ML recommendations and remediation.



GCP's Network Intelligence Center offers four modules: Connectivity Tests and Network Topology, both in beta; Performance Dashboard and Firewall Metrics & Insights in alpha; with several other modules to follow.



https://cloud.google.com/blog/products/networking/announcing-network-intelligence-center