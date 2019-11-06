German researchers investigate THz frequencies for 6G

Researchers at Rohde & Schwarz, the Fraunhofer Institute for Telecommunications, Heinrich Hertz Institute, HHI and the Fraunhofer Institute for Applied Solid State Physics IAF are testing the terahertz (THz) frequency band for possible use in the 6th generation wireless mobile communication (6G).



The collaboration has resulted in a wireless transmit and receive system operating between 270 and 320 GHz, with further frequency extensions for potential 6G bands already in preparation. Wide contiguous frequency blocks can only be found at sub-THz and THz bands, i.e. in the frequency range above 100 GHz.



Dr. Michael Schlechtweg, Head of Business Unit High Frequency Electronics at Fraunhofer IAF, said, "As one of the first global providers of chipsets and electronic components capable of reaching already now the high frequencies required by 6G, we are collaborating with valued partner Rohde & Schwarz at the very cutting edge of technology. IAF appreciates the mutually highly beneficial cooperation and is happy to continue exploring new innovations with Rohde & Schwarz."



https://www.rohde-schwarz.com/us/about/news-press/all-news/rohde-schwarz-together-with-fraunhofer-institutes-hhi-and-iaf-join-forces-in-researching-6g-at-thz-frequencies-press-release-detailpage_229356-714688.html