German carriers collaborate on 6,000 new cell sites

Deutsche Telekom, Telefónica Deutschland, and Vodafone are joining forces to set-up and operate up to 6,000 new cell sites. 1&1 Drillisch AG has been invited to participate in this network expansion collaboration.



Following a total investment of around 6.5 billion euros for the auction of the new spectrum licenses in summer 2019, the agreed cooperation serves to largely close white spots in sparsely populated regions and along traffic routes in an economically viable way.



"The planned collaboration is a milestone for network expansion in Germany”, states Telekom Deutschland’s Managing Director Dirk Wössner and adds, “Our common goal is to eliminate coverage gaps in the mobile network as soon as possible. Sharing infrastructure is nothing new for us. Sharing it at this scale, however, is a major step in the right direction. After all, high-speed internet and excellent voice quality on road, rail and water are vital for an industrial country like Germany that relies on mobile communications”.



“Mobile communications will be the most important technology in the coming decade. And we are pooling our resources to put Germany in an ideal position”, says Markus Haas, CEO of Telefónica Deutschland, and elaborates, “This collaboration is an outstanding example of intelligent cooperation towards taking the next logical step. We must join forces if we are to consolidate Germany’s position as a leading business location that is ready to take on future challenges. Together, we will take digital transformation in Germany to the next level”.



“Today, we are forging an alliance to combat dead spots and increase mobile communications coverage even in areas where it is not profitable”, explains Vodafone Deutschland CEO Hannes Ametsreiter, adding, “In future, hundreds of thousands will benefit from this – people in small rural communities, people on roads, people traveling by train. Together, we operators will construct and share a common infrastructure in dead spots – and of course continue to be rivals in a competitive infrastructure market in the rest of the country. This is good for the network, good for customers and good for Germany’s digital future”.





