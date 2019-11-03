Frontier intros managed SD-WAN

Frontier Communications introduced an end-to-end SD-WAN solution offering WAN-wide visibility, agility, control and AWS Cloud integration.



Frontier said its new SD-WAN Managed Private Network (SD-WAN EVPL) simplifies network management operations, delivers enhanced service-levels (SLA) and offers a compelling alternative for enterprise customers looking to transition from complex, costly and static MPLS networks.



“The network is the most critical element in any organization’s digital transformation, and we have listened to our enterprise customers, understanding the challenges they face transforming networks to meet today’s needs,” said Boris Kluck, Frontier Senior Vice President Enterprise. “Frontier Managed SD-WAN is a network management solution that meets the challenge, addressing advanced routing and flexible deployment scenarios while delivering agility, visibility and security at lower cost than traditional networking.”



Frontier’s new Managed SD-WAN features dynamic routing capability, Application Aware Routing (AAR) with 2000+ application signatures, and direct and secure access to the cloud as well as Frontier hardware redundancy to ensure network uptime and reliability.



“As MEF recognized experts, Frontier understands implementing an SD-WAN solution is a complex business transformation project. We employ the world’s second-highest number of active MEF-certified professionals and our customer-focused service includes dedicated project managers and solution engineering teams,” said Scott Irwin, Frontier’s Senior Director of Product Management. “In addition to providing a robust network and 365/24/7 technical support, Frontier’s team is here to help design and deliver a network management the solution that meets the customers’ business needs while reducing implementation risk and speeding procurement.”



