Finnish University and Research Network deploys ADVA's FSP 3000 OLS

CSC – IT Center for Science, which operates the Finnish University and Research Network (FUNET), has deployed ADVA's FSP 3000 open line system (OLS) to support speeds up to 200G.

The fully redundant network leverages ADVA’s QuadFlex transponders and ultra-flexible ROADM technology. Continual, real-time assurance is provided by ADVA’s ALM fiber monitoring solution. The network is also ready to expand to 400G, ensuring that it will satisfy the needs of Finland’s research and education (R&E) community both now and in years to come.



“ADVA’s open, future-proof technology empowers us to support the ambitions of Finland’s researchers, educators and students. They need constant access to high-bandwidth applications and enhanced data sharing. With this network, we can deliver fast, always-on services in a flexible and highly efficient way,” said Matti Laipio, development manager, FUNET network, CSC – IT Center for Science. “Our new solution connects more than 80 organizations with each other, with other Nordic R&E transport networks, and with the world. It also offers researchers rapid access to the high-performance supercomputer in Kajaani. What makes this deployment so valuable, though, is that it provides superb capacity while also enabling an easy route to further expansion. With the inherent scalability of the modular FSP 3000 OLS, we know we’ll be able to continue to meet the demands of learners and scientists.”