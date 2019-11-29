FCC's Chief Engineer to retire

Julius Knapp, Chief of the Office of Engineering and Technology at the FCC, will retire on January 3, 2020, after more than 45 years at the Commission.



Chairman Pai issued the following statement about Mr. Knapp’s retirement:



“Julie Knapp is an FCC institution, and I will miss him for his expertise, his leadership, and his friendship. He’s delivered incalculable value for American consumers over the years. As just one example, if you have a device that uses the airwaves, the chances are that you’re benefiting from Julie’s efforts. He’s played a key role in all of the Commission’s spectrum efforts over many years, from freeing up spectrum for 4G LTE and 5G to making more spectrum available for unlicensed operations like Wi-Fi to encouraging technologies of the future, like wireless medical services. He has also been instrumental in modernizing and streamlining the FCC’s equipment authorization process, which helps get new devices into consumers’ hands quickly and safely."