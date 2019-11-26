FBI opens data center in Idaho

The FBI inaugurated a new data center at its campus in Pocatello, Idaho.



The new facility adds approximately 140,000 square feet of both data center and office space capacity.



The FBI said it is in the process of consolidating dozens of data centers across the country into fewer new facilities in order to improve efficiency and its cybersecurity posture.



https://www.fbi.gov/image-repository/data-hall-fbi-pocatello-facility-111819.jpg