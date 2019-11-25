Facebook begins work on latest long-haul fiber route

Facebook began construction on a new long-haul fiber that will provide direct connectivity between its data centers in Ohio, Virginia, and North Carolina.
Facebook says it will continue to partner and invest in core backbone network infrastructure. The company vows a "pragmatic approach to investing in network infrastructure and utilize whatever method is most efficient for the task at hand, including investing in fiber routes that provide much-needed resiliency and scale."
https://engineering.fb.com/connectivity/fiber-route/