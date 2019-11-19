EE expands its 5G rollout

EE activated 5G in 14 new cities and towns across the UK, including Castlereagh, Guildford, Hamilton, Harlow, Hoddesdon, Kimberley, Lisburn, Maidstone, Sydenham, Watford and Wolverhampton, and has switched on its first 5G sites in Liverpool, Glasgow and Huddersfield. Additional sites with new 5G coverage include Bristol Parkway, Cardiff Castle, and London’s Carnaby Street and Camden Market.



Marc Allera, CEO of BT’s consumer division, said: “Switching on 5G in more places is helping us deliver the best mobile experience to our customers, keeping them connected to the things that matter most. RootMetrics’ early 5G testing shows that we are a long way ahead in terms of 5G performance, and our engineers are continuing to build new sites every day, on our journey to keeping our customers connected 100% of the time.”



EE launched its first 5G service in May.