EC approves €2.6B public support for Irish National Broadband

The European Commission approved €2.6 billion of public support for the Irish National Broadband Plan, which aims to bring high-speed broadband services to consumers and businesses in areas with insufficient connectivity in Ireland. The new network will be capable of supporting download speeds of at least 150 Mbps and upload speeds of at least 30 Mbps.



The Irish National Broadband Plan calls for a subsidised network providing wholesale access to all operators on an open, transparent and non-discriminatory basis.



Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy said: “The National Broadband Plan in Ireland is expected to address the significant digital divide between urban and rural areas in Ireland, enabling Irish consumers and businesses to benefit from the full potential of digital growth. This will help households and businesses in areas of Ireland where private investment is insufficient.”