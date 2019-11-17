Docker to focus on developer workflows, secures $35 million in funding

Docker announced a recapitalization of its equity along with $35 million in new financing from previous investors Benchmark Capital and Insight Partners.



The company said it will focus on developers’ workflows when building, sharing and running modern applications.



“I joined Docker to lead the next phase of its growth. After conducting thorough analysis with the management team and the Board of Directors, we determined that Docker had two very distinct and different businesses: one an active developer business, and the other a growing enterprise business. We also found that the product and the financial models were vastly different. This led to the decision to restructure the company and separate the two businesses, which is the best thing for customers and to enable Docker’s industry-leading technology to thrive,” said Rob Bearden, chief executive officer of Docker.



“Addressing the needs of developers has been core to Docker since its inception. Developers want the freedom to choose their own tools, the flexibility to quickly try new technologies and the ability to deploy their applications anywhere, independent of the underlying infrastructure,” said Scott Johnston, chief product officer, Docker. “Going forward, in partnership with the community and ecosystem, we will expand Docker Desktop and Docker Hub’s roles in the developer workflow for modern apps. Specifically, we are investing in expanding our cloud services to enable developers to quickly discover technologies for use when building applications, to easily share these apps with teammates and the community, and to run apps frictionlessly on any Kubernetes endpoint, whether locally or in the cloud. It’s an honor to lead Docker in this next phase of its journey.”



https://www.docker.com/blog/docker-next-chapter-advancing-developer-workflows-for-modern-apps