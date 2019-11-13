Dell offers pay-per-use model for on-premises infrastructure

Dell Technologies wil offer its PowerOne on-prem infrastructure on as an on-demand service with flexible consumption plans beginning later this month.



Dell Technologies on Demand promises hybrid cloud agility with the control and performance of on-premises infrastructure. Customer can choose between several flexible pay-per-use options, along with global support, deployment, and managed services.



The company's PowerEdge server portfolio also now available with a processor-based usage measurement option for compute at the core.



"The multi-cloud world is here and will only grow, which means customers need on-demand and consistent infrastructure that yield predictable outcomes across all of their clouds, data centers and edge locations," said Jeff Clarke, vice chairman, Dell Technologies. "Dell Technologies On Demand makes it possible for organizations to plan, deploy and manage their entire IT footprint.They can choose how they consume and pay for IT solutions that meet their needs with the freedom and flexibility to evolve as their needs change over time."