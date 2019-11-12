DE-CIX deploys 3rd PoP at 60 Hudson in NYC

DE-CIX has deployed a new Point of Presence (PoP) within NYI’s data center facility located in the iconic 60 Hudson Street carrier hotel. DE-CIX’s presence in NYI’s facility is the company’s third access point in the carrier hotel and 14th switch in the New York metro market.



DE-CIX’s new switch within NYI’s NY2 data center provides customers enhanced connectivity options with access to more than 200 locally peered networks through a single cross connect. Through the same cross connect, customers can also extend their reach by leveraging DE-CIX’s GlobePEER Remote, which offers remote peering across global DE-CIX sites, including Frankfurt, Madrid, Istanbul and beyond.



“We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with DE-CIX and be able to offer businesses an easy entry point to this pre-eminent market,” notes Phillip Koblence. “The new DE-CIX PoP will attract additional domestic and international clients with low-latency edge requirements and help them cost-effectively extend their reach through access to a global network platform that reaches thousands of networks around the world. By offering interconnection solutions that are powerful, flexible, and scalable, we can meet the rapidly growing connectivity needs of global clients across all verticals.”





