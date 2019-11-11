CoreSite increases borrowing capacity to $1.15 billion

CoreSite Realty has extended its debt maturity profile and expanded its credit facility with total borrowing capacity of $1.15 billion, including all arrangements with its syndicate of banks.



CoreSite said it has addressed all near-term debt maturities by combining and extending its 2020 and 2021 term loan maturities into a $350 million term loan due in April 2025. This new term loan represents $100 million of incremental borrowing capacity. Additionally, the term of CoreSite’s $450 million revolving credit facility was extended to 2023.



“We are pleased by the opportunity to extend near-term maturity dates and increase our overall liquidity, each of which will support our future growth and development initiatives,” said Jeff Finnin, CoreSite’s Chief Financial Officer. “We would like to thank our lending institutions for their continued support of CoreSite and for providing us with the financial flexibility to continue to profitably grow and meet our customer needs.”



http://www.CoreSite.com



