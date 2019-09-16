CommScope demos CBRS for Private LTE on Azure

In 2018, AT&T announced CommScope was selected as the SAS provider for its first 5G-ready CBRS network solution. In addition, CommScope’s SAS is in trials with other major carriers for customers in a variety of industries.



CommScope received official notification from the FCC that its spectrum access system (SAS) to support the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) is now certified for initial commercial deployment.With the notification earlier this year from the Institute for Telecommunication Sciences that its Environmental Sensing Capability (ESC) sensor passed testing, and the addition of Ruckus Networks’ Band 48 CBRS devices (or access points) and cloud services, CommScope said it is now poised to deliver on the promise of wireless coverage and capacity for in-building, public spaces and IoT.“With the public notice from the FCC, companies can finally enter initial commercial deployment and begin to realize the value that private LTE can bring to their buildings, campuses, employees, customers and business,” said Iain Gillott, president and founder of iGR. “CommScope is demonstrating its commitment to bringing CBRS to life with a full solution consisting of CBRS access points, SAS and ESC. The industry needs an end-to-end solution to give organizations the ability to quickly, and confidently, deploy LTE-based wireless solutions.”