Clumio raises $135 million for data management in the cloud

Clumio, a start-up based in Santa Clara, California, announced $135 million in series C funding for its SaaS for enterprise backup. The company first emerged from stealth in August to launch its secure backup as a service,



Series C is led by Mike Speiser, managing director of Sutter Hill Ventures and new investor Altimeter Capital - a global investment firm notable for funding Okta, Twilio, and Snowflake among other SaaS companies. Index Ventures, an existing investor, is also a participant in the round. This more than triples Clumio’s funding to date for a total of $186M through three rounds.



“Enterprise IT can no longer afford the time, complexity and expense of building and managing data protection solutions on-prem or in the cloud,” said Poojan Kumar, Clumio CEO and co-founder. “Unlike legacy backup vendors, Clumio SaaS is born in the cloud. This round of investment allows us to push that advantage as we accelerate our development and go to market strategy while continuing to meet customer requirements for backup, regardless of where the data is.”



In addition, Clumio announced a secure SaaS Backup for AWS. With the addition of Amazon Elastic Block Storage (EBS) as a data source, Clumio customers can protect volumes in the AWS public cloud alongside their VMware on-prem and VMware Cloud on AWS virtual machines.



Clumio, a start-up based in Santa Clara, California, announced $51 million in venture funding for its SaaS for enterprise backup.



Clumio's newly launched service helps enterprises eliminate hardware and software for on-premise backup and avoid the complexity and cost of running 3rd party backup software in the cloud. The solution protects on-premise, VMware Cloud for AWS, and native AWS service workloads.



Clumio was founded in 2017 by serial entrepreneur Poojan Kumar, co-founder and former CEO of PernixData (acquired by Nutanix, alongside Woon Ho Jung and Kaustubh Patil.



The $51 million in funding was received over two rounds: A Sutter Hill Ventures-led Series A round and a Series B round driven by Index Ventures with significant participation from Sutter Hill Ventures. Several individuals experienced at investing in disruptive technologies also participated including, Mark Leslie, founder of Veritas Technologies, and John Thompson, chairman of the board at Microsoft.