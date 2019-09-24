Cisco shows switches powered by Innovium

At this week's SC19 in Denver, multiple network equipment vendors, including Cisco, showcased high-performance switches based on Innovium's TERALYNX silicon.



Innovium said its 12.8Tbps TERALYNX low-latency production switch silicon is being used by OEMs and cloud providers for hyperscale and enterprise deployments.



Cisco showcased two Innovium-based switches, the Nexus 3432D-S and Nexus 3408-S. The Nexus 3432D-S is a 1RU, QSFP-DD switch that supports up to 32 ports of 400G, with each port able to operate in 25/40/50/100/400G speed. The Nexus 3408-S is a 4RU, 8-slot chassis with flexibility to use either 100G or 400G Line-Card Expansion Modules (LEMs) offering up to 128 ports of 100G or 32 ports of 400G in a pay-as-you-grow fashion.



GIGABYTE showcased a 1RU, QSFP-28/56 switch that supports up to 32-ports of 100/200G speed.



“High performance computing customers running applications such as genomics, seismic imaging, financial modeling, data analytics, AI/ML require networking solutions with the highest performance, highest port densities and lowest latencies,” said Rajiv Khemani, Co-founder and CEO of Innovium. “We are excited to provide the best application performance to these HPC customers with TERALYNX-based switches, that deliver these critical requirements from multiple system partners.”



"As a leader in high performance computing hardware, GIGABYTE has released one of the most comprehensive lineups of PCIe Gen 4.0 capable server platforms onto the market. At SC19, we are excited to collaborate with Innovium, a leader in high performance networking, to showcase joint solutions including servers with PCIe Gen 4.0 based 200GbE RoCE NICs and Innovium’s TERALYNX based low-latency multi-terabit RoCE capable switches, so that customers can achieve even greater productivity gains in their HPC workloads,” said Etay Lee, General Manager at Networking and Communication Business Unit, GIGABYTE.





The new TERALYNX 5, which is expected to begin sampling in Q4 2019, is aimed at ToR, enterprise, edge, and 5G applications. Key capabilities include up to 128x NRZ/PAM4 SERDES, 10GbE to 400GbE ports, the largest on-chip buffers, powerful analytics, and leading performance per $ and performance per watt.



“The Innovium team has amassed a breakthrough, innovative IP portfolio, designed from the ground up, enabling us to deliver a programmable, low-latency 12.8T switch in production a full technology node earlier,” said Rajiv Khemani, CEO and Co-Founder of Innovium Inc. “We are delighted to further optimize these technologies for ToR and edge applications with TERALYNX 5, allowing a single consistent architecture to power data center switching applications from top to bottom with unmatched performance and value.”



TERALYNX 5 Family Highlights:



Wide range of pin-compatible SKU options: 1.2Tbps, 2.4Tbps, 3.2Tbps, 4.8Tbps, 6.4Tbps

Up to 128 SERDES PAM4 or NRZ SERDES enabling port speeds from 10Gbps to 400Gbps

Largest on-chip buffer for switch in this class (45MB+)

Leading L2, L3 table sizes and ACL’s

Robust RoCE and PFC support for lowest latency and rich QoS necessary for distributed storage and AI applications

IEEE 1588 v2 timing synchronization required in 5G and other data center infrastructure

FLASHLIGHT v2 line-rate HW analytics with unprecedented microburst detection features and application correlation

Up to 2x performance per $ and performance per watt vs. alternatives

SW programmability for support of new protocols, achieved without impact to throughput or latency suffered by alternatives

