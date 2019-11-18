CenturyLink and Infinera delive terabit capacity to SC19

CenturyLink and Infinera are teaming up to deliver terabit capacity to this week’s SC19, the International Conference for High Performance Computing, Networking, Storage, and Analysis in Denver.CenturyLink will deliver this capacity using the Infinera Groove G30 Compact Modular Platform running 2 x 600 Gbps metro wavelengths. The deployment will connect the Colorado Convention Center in Denver with wide-area networks in major U.S. cities, demonstrating CenturyLink’s rapid provisioning of 100-gigabit services.“A scalable, agile, and low-latency infrastructure plays a critical role in addressing the demanding and ever-increasing connectivity requirements of high-performance computing and the global research and education community,” said Andrew Dugan, Chief Technology Officer at CenturyLink. “Delivering terabit-scale capacity for SCinet underscores our commitment to serving the needs of these customers in their pursuit of academic excellence.”