Broadcom completes acquisition of Symantec Enterprise Security

Broadcom completed its previously-announced acquisition of Symantec's Enterprise Security Business.



The acquired product portfolio includes enterprise endpoint security, web security services, cloud security and data loss prevention.



The deal was valued at $10.7 billion in cash when it was first announced in August.



Symantec's Enterprise Security business will now operate as the Symantec Enterprise division of Broadcom and will be led by Art Gilliland as SVP and General Manager. Mr. Gilliland most recently served as General Manager of Symantec's Enterprise Security business where he oversaw the Enterprise Security product and engineering teams, Enterprise Security Worldwide Sales and the Enterprise Security customer support organization. He brings more than 20 years of experience in the security software industry.



"Today represents an important milestone as Symantec's Enterprise Security business joins our other semiconductor and software franchises that together form the Broadcom platform," said Hock Tan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Broadcom. "Symantec's Enterprise Security business expands our footprint of mission critical infrastructure software for the Global 2000. We are pleased to welcome the talented team of employees at Symantec Enterprise Security to the Broadcom family."





