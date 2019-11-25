Bloomberg: BT Seeks Third Fiber Supplier

BT will seek a third supplier of fiber optic equipment as it looks to reduce purchases from Huawei Technologies, according to Bloomberg. Openreach is conducting an evaluation process. Nokia is the other lead supplier for the carrier's broadband fiber rollout, which currently reaches about 1.9 million homes.



