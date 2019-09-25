Azure offers SAP HANA servers with up to 9TB of Intel Optane DCPM

At Microsoft Ignite 2019 in Orlando, Microsoft and Intel made several announcements highlighting the traction Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory is receiving for on-prem Microsoft software and Azure cloud services.
Highlights:
- Microsoft Azure introduced a family of cloud instances for SAP HANA and equipped with 2nd gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Optane DCPM. These instances offer up to 9TB of memory capacity per server based on Optane DC persistent memory.
- Microsoft and Intel worked together to enable SQL Server 2019 and Windows Server 2019 for Optane DC persistent memory, taking advantage of the large memory capacity and access to persistent data that is much faster than solid state drives.
- DataON and QCT announced Intel Select Solutions for Azure Stack HCI. These are workload-optimized and verified by Intel. These leverage Optane DCPM for the storage cache.
Intel outlines “Barlow Pass” - 2nd gen Optane DCPM
Intel outlined a series of milestones in advancing memory and storage for cloud, artificial intelligence and network edge applications.
Developments include:
- Intel plans to operate a new Optane technology development line at its facilities in Rio Rancho, New Mexico;
- The second-generation of Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory, code-named “Barlow Pass,” scheduled for release in 2020 with Intel’s next-generation Intel Xeon® Scalable processor
- Intel’s industry-first demonstration of 144-layer QLC (Quad Level Cell) NAND for data center SSDs (solid-state drives), which are also expected in 2020.