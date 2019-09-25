Azure offers SAP HANA servers with up to 9TB of Intel Optane DCPM

Intel plans to operate a new Optane technology development line at its facilities in Rio Rancho, New Mexico;

The second-generation of Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory, code-named “Barlow Pass,” scheduled for release in 2020 with Intel’s next-generation Intel Xeon® Scalable processor

Intel’s industry-first demonstration of 144-layer QLC (Quad Level Cell) NAND for data center SSDs (solid-state drives), which are also expected in 2020.

Intel outlined a series of milestones in advancing memory and storage for cloud, artificial intelligence and network edge applications.Developments include:Intel said the combination of its Optane technology with QLC 3D NAND technology on a single M.2 module enables Intel Optane memory expansion into thin and light notebooks and certain space-constrained desktop form factors – such as all-in-one PCs and mini PCs. The new product also offers a higher level of performance not met by traditional Triple Level Cell (TLC) 3D NAND SSDs today and eliminates the need for a secondary storage device.