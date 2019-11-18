Austria's conova deploys ADVA OLS for DCI

conova, one of Austria’s leading IT service providers, has deployed the ADVA FSP 3000 open line system (OLS) with ConnectGuard Optical encryption for secure, high-capacity transport between data centers.



The fully redundant infrastructure supports 100Gbps Carrier Ethernet as well as 32Gbps Gen 6 Fibre Channel, a key requirement for the most advanced enterprise storage services. ADVA said its ALM fiber assurance technology, the new DCI network also enables rapid repair times and improves performance. The infrastructure is protected by ConnectGuard Optical for network encryption at the lowest network layer. The network is assured by the ADVA ALM fiber monitoring solution, which provides real-time information on fiber integrity for fast failure detection and short repair cycles. As the first platform on the market to achieve mainframe qualification for Gen 6 Fibre Channel transport, the ADVA FSP 3000 enables conova to make the leap to 32Gbps Fibre Channel and maximize the performance of flash-enhanced data storage in its facilities.



“In recent years, we’ve grown rapidly as our customers’ businesses have expanded. ADVA’s technology enables us to meet new levels of demand for high-security, high-availability cloud and storage services in a way that also supports further growth in the future. With the ability to transport the most advanced low-latency 32Gbit/s Fibre Channel services, our new network also empowers us to realize the full value of our state-of-the-art data centers,” said Stefan Kaltenbrunner, CSO, conova. “Our new fully redundant network is key to our mission of delivering the optimal IT infrastructure for every business. It helps us provide our customers with fast access to their mission-critical data around the clock as well as the peace of mind that comes from knowing that it’s safe and secure.”





