AT&T to provide Telefonica with last mile wireless access in Mexico

AT&T Mexico will provide Telefonica Movistar with capacity in its 3G and 4G access network and any future network technologies nationwide.



Under the deal, Telefonica Movistar maintains its transport network and all of its platforms, without operational or geographical restrictions to meet the needs of its users and services. Telefonica Movistar will maintain sole control over its operations, including its client portfolio, operations, assets, administration, pricing, rates, billing systems, among others. AT&T will have no visibility or influence on Telefonica Movistar’s operations.



The migration of Telefonica Movistar traffic to the AT&T access network begins immediately and will continue to be implemented gradually.



"Based on our digital transformation, we are confident that this new approach will make us more agile to provide innovative, simple and transparent solutions that guarantee the best service experience to our customers," said Camilo Aya Caro, president and CEO of Telefonica Movistar in Mexico.



https://www.telefonica.com.mx/