AT&T readies launch of 5G over low-band spectrum

AT&T is preparing to launch its 5G network over low-band spectrum in the Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Providence, R.I., Rochester, N.Y., and San Diego market areas in the coming weeks. The rollout will be extended next to Boston, Las Vegas, Milwaukee, New York City, San Francisco, Birmingham, Ala., Bridgeport, Conn., Buffalo, N.Y., Louisville, Ky., San Jose, Calif. and others.



In addition to the launch of 5G service over low-band spectrum, AT&T continues to offer even faster and higher performing 5G+ over mmWave spectrum to businesses in parts of 21 cities.3 AT&T plans to reach parts of 30 cities with 5G+ in early 2020.



5G service will be offered at no extra cost to consumers with certain Unlimited Elite plans.

In addition to 5G service included, AT&T Unlimited Elite will give you 30 gigabytes (GB) of mobile hotspot data per line, HBO and HD streaming all for $50 a month per line on 4 lines after autopay and



AT&T Unlimited Extra customers will have 5G service included, as well as 15GB of mobile hotspot data per line for $40 a month per line on 4 lines after autopay and paperless bill discount.4 Extra includes 50 GB of data on a line in a bill cycle before a customer might temporarily see slow data speeds on that line when the network is busy.



