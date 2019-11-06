AT&T installs 5G and Multi-access Edge Computing at Miami

AT&T will begin rolling out AT&T 5G+ service and a Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) environment at the University of Miami before the end of this year and is expected to be completed by Spring 2020. Access to the 5G+ network will initially be in high-traffic computing locations, such as at the College of Engineering, the Otto G. Richter Library and in the School of Architecture, with plans to add more 5G+ zones throughout campus.



“Combining 5G and edge technology at the University of Miami powers a new category of educational experiences that we haven’t seen before. Then when paired with Magic Leap, we can ultimately provide unprecedented digital learning and development opportunities,” said Anne Chow, CEO, AT&T Business. “These powerful next-generation networking solutions will help change how students learn, research and interact with the world around them. And, it will impact the way administrators conduct everything from campus operations to the safety of students.”



