Arista delivers CloudEOS for enterprises

Arista Networks introduced two offerings for consistent segmentation, telemetry, monitoring, provisioning and troubleshooting from campus to data center to cloud. The new Arista CloudEOS provides two main capabilities:





CloudEOS Multi Cloud, a high-performance virtual machine that normalizes the network connectivity to and between public clouds simplifying the networking operating model for cloud and network operations while enabling declarative software-based provisioning through popular DevOps tools

CloudEOS Cloud Native, an instance of EOS deployed as a Kubernetes Container Network Interface or stand-alone Kubernetes container to provide a fully supported, enterprise-class networking stack within Cloud Native environments

CloudEOS has native support for pay-as-you-go acquisition through Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure. This enables elastic cost models for network connectivity: automatically scaling capacity with changes in real-time application demand. It is completely provisioned in software through a declarative model supporting DevOps tools such as Terraform.CloudEOS automatically encrypts all traffic traversing public links and automatically exchanges and rotates IPSEC keys to ensure encrypted transport at the highest security levels.“Watching a client deploy hundreds of networks, across multiple cloud providers, in minutes without ever touching a network CLI is magical,” stated Douglas Gourlay, vice president and general manager of cloud networking software for Arista. “CloudEOS simplifies networking for any cloud environment, securely, declaratively, and elastically.”